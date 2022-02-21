UrduPoint.com

One DPR Soldier Killed, Another One Injured After Shelling - People's Militia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) One soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was killed and one more got injured following a shelling from the Ukrainian side on Monday, the DPR People's Militia said.

"As a result of the Ukrainian aggression, one serviceman of the people's militia was killed, another was seriously injured, two were shell-shocked," the people's militia said.

The people's militia also said that one civilian was killed at a bus stop after the Ukrainian military the Trudovskaya coalmine settlement.

"As a result of shelling from 120 mm mortars from the positions of the 54th mechanized brigade of the village of Trudovskaya mine, a civilian was killed at a public transport stop - a miner who was going to the mine for the morning shift," the people's militia said, adding that the situation at the line of contact remains "critical."

In Addition, the DPR said that the Ukrainian military targeted the Kominternove village, mentioning that Kiev has violated the ceasefire 54 times over the past 24 hours.

Injured Donetsk Kiev

Recent Stories

