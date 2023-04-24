One Drone Destroyed Off Sevastopol Coast - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) During the attack by surface drones off the coast of the Russian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, one drone was destroyed while the other one exploded by itself, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

Earlier on Monday, Razvozhayev said on Telegram that the Russian Black Sea Fleet was repelling an attack of surface drones in the outer roadstead of Sevastopol.

"Today, starting at 3.30 am (00:30 GMT), an attempt was made to attack Sevastopol. The current situation: one surface drone was destroyed by the forces of anti-submarine and sabotage support, the second exploded by itself. Everything happened on the outer roadstead, no objects were damaged," the governor said on Telegram on Monday morning.