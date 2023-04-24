UrduPoint.com

One Drone Destroyed Off Sevastopol Coast - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 07:20 AM

One Drone Destroyed Off Sevastopol Coast - Governor

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) During the attack by surface drones off the coast of the Russian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, one drone was destroyed while the other one exploded by itself, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

Earlier on Monday, Razvozhayev said on Telegram that the Russian Black Sea Fleet was repelling an attack of surface drones in the outer roadstead of Sevastopol.

"Today, starting at 3.30 am (00:30 GMT), an attempt was made to attack Sevastopol. The current situation: one surface drone was destroyed by the forces of anti-submarine and sabotage support, the second exploded by itself. Everything happened on the outer roadstead, no objects were damaged," the governor said on Telegram on Monday morning.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Governor Russia

Recent Stories

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

9 hours ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

11 hours ago
 UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

11 hours ago
 G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen ..

G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen food security

11 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 competitors

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes participation in L ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.