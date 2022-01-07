(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) One employee was killed and three others were injured in a failed attack on a pre-trial detention center in the Kazakh city of Taldykorgan, the administrative capital of the Almaty region, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry reported earlier in the day that around 20 armed people in camouflage uniforms attempted to attack a pre-trial detention center in Taldykorgan, but were stopped by the law enforcement officers. One assailant was wounded, another was killed, the ministry said.

"About 15 unknown people in vehicles carried out an armed attack on the institution (detention center)... in the city of Taldykorgan.

During the thwarting of the attack, one employee of the Arlan special security unit, two employees of the detention center were wounded, and one employee of the detention center outside the premises was killed by gunfire," the ministry said in a statement.

Mass protests against a twofold increase in gas prices broke out in Kazakhstan in the first days of January, leading to violent clashes between anti-government demonstrators and police, looting and vandalism. The government introduced an internet blackout, declared a country-wide state of emergency, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.