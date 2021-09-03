UrduPoint.com

One Evacuated Afghan Refugee In US Custody After Failing Background Check - EUROCOM Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) An Afghan refugee evacuated from Kabul is in custody of US authorities after failing a security background check, European Command (EUROCOM) Commander Gen. Tod Wolters said on Thursday.

"We've had one individual, since the operation started in Europe on 20 of September, who actually popped red and that individual is currently in the appropriate custody of US interagency officials...and we are still working his background investigation," Wolters said during a press briefing.

Wolters added that as of Thursday afternoon, there are 58 individuals requiring additional vetting, but he expects them to be cleared soon.

The US European Command has processed some 16,000 Afghan refugees who have been taken to the United States and there are currently 21,300 others temporarily housed at US military bases through out Europe while they wait to be screened.

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) entered Kabul in mid-August, declaring an end to the years-long war in Afghanistan and prompting Afghans who worked with foreign countries to try to leave the country.

