One-Fifth Of Energy Consumed In EU Generated From Renewable Sources - EU Parliament

Published November 30, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Renewable sources account for over 20% of all energy consumed in the EU countries, the European Parliament said on Tuesday.

"More than 20% of energy consumed in the EU comes from renewable sources. This has more than doubled since 2004.

The EU's current 32% target for 2030 is being revised up along with updated targets for buildings, heating and cooling and industry," the parliament said.

In September, the parliament asked for a target increase to 45% by 2030.

The European Union is committed to reducing fossil fuel consumption and to becoming climate neutral by 2050, the parliament said.

The EU countries develop the renewable energy sources to be less dependent on energy imports and less vulnerable to disruptions that could affect prices, the parliament added.

