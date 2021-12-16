UrduPoint.com

One Fifth Of French To Avoid Unvaccinated Relatives During Holiday Season - Poll

With COVID-19 cases surging across France, one in five French people say they will not celebrate winter holidays with an unvaccinated relative, according to a poll released Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) With COVID-19 cases surging across France, one in five French people say they will not celebrate winter holidays with an unvaccinated relative, according to a poll released Thursday.

The survey, conducted by Elabe for French media BFMTV, L'Express and SFR among 1,000 adults on Tuesday and Wednesday, found that 29% would be extra cautious when meeting with an unvaccinated loved one, while 36% said they would not mind getting together.

Four in 10 respondents said they would not kiss any of their relatives during the holidays, as recommended by the health authorities. Only a quarter of those polled said they planned to be tested before meeting with their relatives, while 59% said they would not.

