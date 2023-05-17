UrduPoint.com

One-Fifth Of Twitter Users Make 98% Of Posts, Active Users Skew Democrat - Pew Analysis

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 11:15 PM

One-fifth of Twitter's United States-based adults produce 98% of the social media platform's content, with the majority of those most active users favoring the Democratic Party, according to a Pew Research Center analysis released Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) One-fifth of Twitter's United States-based adults produce 98% of the social media platform's content, with the majority of those most active users favoring the Democratic Party, according to a Pew Research Center analysis released Wednesday.

The analysis, conducted to better understand behavior on Twitter since its acquisition by Elon Musk, utilized data from a panel conducted in December, as well as Twitter API data from January 2022 to April 2023, Pew Research Center said in a report on the analysis.

"A minority of adult Twitter users in the US continue to produce the bulk of the content. Since Musk's acquisition, 20% of US adults on the site have produced 98% of all tweets by this group," the report said.

Of those highly active users, 61% are Democrats or Democratic-leaning, the report added.

However, the average number of tweets per month from those highly active users have declined by approximately 25% following Musk's acquisition of the platform, the report said.

Nevertheless, eight-in-ten of the most active users between January and April 2022 remained among the site's most active users following Musk's takeover in October 2022, the report said.

In addition, the analysis found that original and quote tweets account for less than a quarter of the site's content, with approximately three-quarters coming from replies and retweets.

Retweets are the most common type of tweet from Democratic and Democratic-leaning users, while replies are the most frequent type of tweet from Republican and Republican-leaning users, the report said.

