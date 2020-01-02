UrduPoint.com
One Firefighter Killed In Factory Building Collapse In India's Delhi - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:21 PM

One Firefighter Killed in Factory Building Collapse in India's Delhi - Reports

One firefighter was killed on Thursday after the collapse of a factory building in India's Delhi capital territory, Indian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) One firefighter was killed on Thursday after the collapse of a factory building in India's Delhi capital territory, Indian media reported.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a fire had started at the factory.

Then, during rescue operations in the building, an explosion took place that caused the building to collapse, trapping several people, including firefighters under the rubble. At least 14 people, including 13 firefighters were reported to have been injured in the incident.

The firefighter recovered from the rubble and transferred to a hospital, where he passed away from the sustained injuries, the ANI news outlet reported.

