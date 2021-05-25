One-fourth S. Korean teenagers suffer depression on academic, appearance stress

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :One out of four South Korean teenagers suffered depression because of academic and appearance stress, statistical office data showed on Tuesday.

According to Statistics Korea, 25.2 percent of middle and high school students aged between 13 and 18 experienced the depression, under which they were unable to continue everyday life for at least two weeks, in 2020.

It was higher for female students with 30.7 percent than the male with 20.1 percent.

The biggest concern among 46.5 percent of the teenagers was school record, followed by appearance dissatisfaction for 12.5 percent, future job for 12.2 percent, and physical and mental health problems for 6.

6 percent each.

About 36 percent of them consulted with friends on their troubles, with 32.5 percent taking counsel with parents.

The daily average sleeping time for teenagers during the week was about eight hours. Time spent on physical exercises was just two hours on a daily average basis.

Around 37 percent of students aged 10-18 spent a daily average of three hours on extra studies, except the regular school classes.

The percentage of middle school students, who studied at least four hours a day, was 21.8 percent of the total, and the rate for high school students was 20.7 percent last year.