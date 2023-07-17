One Girl Injured in Accident on Crimean Bridge, Her Parents Died - Belgorod Governor

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Two people were killed and one girl was injured in the accident on the Crimean Bridge, Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The operational headquarters said earlier on Monday morning that one child was injured in the accident on the Crimean Bridge and that the child's condition was of moderate severity. The Health Ministry of Russia's Krasnodar Territory has confirmed that one girl was injured and two people died in the accident, according to the operational headquarters.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram on Monday morning that one girl was injured in the accident, but her parents did not survive.

"We all started off this morning with information about the emergency that happened on the Crimean bridge. We all saw in a video on the internet a damaged car with Belgorod numbers.

The information available at the moment: one girl was injured, moderately injured, she is already under medical supervision... if possible, when the doctors allow, we will immediately transport her to the Belgorod Region," Gladkov said, adding that the girl's mother and father died in the accident.

Crimea head Sergey Aksenov said on Telegram overnight that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency and urged people to avoid traveling via the Crimean Bridge. The Russian Transport Ministry said that the support structure of the Crimean Bridge was not damaged, but there was damage to the roadway on the spans of the bridge from the side of Crimea.

Aksenov said that law enforcement agencies were going to additionally inform about the causes of the accident on the Crimean Bridge.