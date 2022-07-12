One Gored, Six Bruised During 6th Day of Pamplona Bull Runs - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) One runner was gored and six others bruised during the sixth day of traditional bull runs in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona, local media said, citing a medical report.

The capital of Navarre province is known worldwide for its annual running of the bulls event held in July during the week-long Festival of San Fermin.

The Pamplona-based Diario de Navarra newspaper reported that the seven were hospitalized. This brings the total number of injured bull runners this year up to 40.