UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Hostage In French Prison Released, Warden Remains In Hostage - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:20 AM

One Hostage in French Prison Released, Warden Remains in Hostage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) One of two hostages being held in the Conde-sur-Sarthe prison in the northwestern French department of Orne, was released, local media reported, citing the Ministry of Justice.

Earlier, BFMTV broadcaster reported that a 35-year old prisoner had taken two hostages ” an intern and a warden.

According to the Ministry of Justice, as cited by BFMTV, the intern had been released, but the prisoner was still keeping the warden hostage using a self-made weapon. According to the broadcaster's sources, the prisoner is demanding that he be relocated to another facility.

The prisoner was transferred to Conde-sur-Sarthe after holding another person hostage in his previous prison. According to the broadcaster, the man suffers from psychological problems.

Related Topics

Prisoner Man Media From Weapon

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

49 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.