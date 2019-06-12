One Hostage in French Prison Released, Warden Remains in Hostage - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) One of two hostages being held in the Conde-sur-Sarthe prison in the northwestern French department of Orne, was released, local media reported, citing the Ministry of Justice.

Earlier, BFMTV broadcaster reported that a 35-year old prisoner had taken two hostages ” an intern and a warden.

According to the Ministry of Justice, as cited by BFMTV, the intern had been released, but the prisoner was still keeping the warden hostage using a self-made weapon. According to the broadcaster's sources, the prisoner is demanding that he be relocated to another facility.

The prisoner was transferred to Conde-sur-Sarthe after holding another person hostage in his previous prison. According to the broadcaster, the man suffers from psychological problems.