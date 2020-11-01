One Hurt in Gang-Related Shooting in Southern France - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) One person was wounded and hospitalized under police guard after a shootout on Sunday in the southern French city of Montpellier that is believed to be gang-related, media said.

The shooting between two rival gangs took place shortly before 2 p.m. (13:00 GMT) in La Paillade neighborhood, according to the France Bleu radio station.

Montpellier Mayor Michael Delafosse condemned the firefight that he said involved drug-selling street gangs.

"A police operation is underway to secure the area and actively search for those responsible for these worrying events linked to a drug-related settling of scores," he wrote on Facebook.

The police have obtained footage from surveillance cameras. Additional police forces will be sent to the area on Sunday night to ensure public safety over the next few days, the mayor added.