One Hurt in Lukoil Refinery Fire in Western Russia - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) A fire erupted Thursday at Lukoil's oil refinery in northwestern Russia, injuring one person, a spokesman for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

The fire has engulfed an area of 1,000 cubic meters (35,000 cubic feet), the spokesman said.

Almost 50 firefighters and 15 fire engines are fighting the blaze at an installation in the town of Ukhta that processes diesel fuel for Russia's second-largest oil producer.

Igor Demin, an adviser to the head of Russia's state-run oil pipeline firm Transneft, told Sputnik that the fire-hit facility was receiving oil shipments "according to the schedule."