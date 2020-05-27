One in 10 Americans Report Declining Non-COVID-19-Related Health From US Lockdown - Poll

Nearly half of adults in the United States say they or someone in their household delayed medical care due to novel COVID-19 restrictions on doctor visits and other non-coronavirus-related medical care, with 11 percent saying they or a family member's medical condition deteriorated due to the restrictions, a new Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Nearly half of adults in the United States say they or someone in their household delayed medical care due to novel COVID-19 restrictions on doctor visits and other non-coronavirus-related medical care, with 11 percent saying they or a family member's medical condition deteriorated due to the restrictions, a new Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) poll revealed on Wednesday.

"The latest KFF Health Tracking Poll finds that nearly half of adults (48 percent) say they or someone in their household have postponed or skipped medical care due to the coronavirus outbreak, including a higher share of women than men (54 percent vs. 42 percent). Notably, 11 percent of adults overall say their or their family member's condition got worse as a result of postponing or skipping medical care due to coronavirus," a KFF report based on the poll said.

At the same time, vast majorities (86 percent) across all age group say their physical health is "about the same," the report said.

However, nearly four in ten (39 percent) say that worry or stress related to the novel coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on their mental health - a finding that appears related to a shutdown of much of the US economy in an attempt to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic, the report added.

About three in ten adults (31 percent) report difficulty paying household expenses, including about one in six who say they have fallen behind in paying credit card or other bills (18 percent), have had problems paying their utilities (17 percent), or fallen behind in paying their rent or mortgage (15 percent) since the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States began.

An additional 13 percent say they have had problems paying for food while about one in ten say they have had problems affording their health insurance coverage (9 percent) or their prescription medications (8 percent) or have had problems paying medical bills (11percent).

About one in four Americans (26 percent) say they have either skipped meals, visited a food bank or turned to government-funded food stamps since the pandemic hit the US in late February, according to the report.