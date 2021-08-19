One in 10 Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients in Germany Fully Vaccinated

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) More than one-tenth of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Germany have been fully vaccinated, a spokesperson for respiratory emergencies at the German association of intensive care medicine DIVI said.

"There are at the moment 12-13% of vaccinated Covid patients in North Rhine-Westphalian clinics. This share can be extrapolated nationwide," Christian Karagiannidis told the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper.

Only a few of those patients ended up in intensive care, he said.

Vaccine breakthroughs are mostly observed in people with weakened immune systems, such as those receiving immunosuppressive treatment.

Health Minister Jens Spahn estimates that almost 64% of Germans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with slightly over 58% being fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus infections have been on the rise across Germany. The national institute for infectious diseases RKI said on Thursday morning that it registered 8,400 new cases in the past 24 hours, up from 5,638 a week ago.