One in 10 Vaccinated Americans Says Already Received COVID-19 Booster Shot - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) A 70% majority of vaccinated US adults say they plan to receive a COVID-19 booster shot when available, with another 10% saying they have already got the extra dose, according to a Morning Consult poll out on Wednesday.

"The survey indicates 10 percent of vaccinated adults have already gotten a booster COVID-19 shot. The self-reported data is even higher than the level cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ..., which has data showing that the number of people getting extra doses is now outpacing ... those getting their first or second doses," a press release explaining the survey said.

The poll also found that 70% of vaccinated adults said they would get a booster shot if it is recommended in the future, while another 13% said they aren't sure and 7% don't plan to get an extra dose.

The October 7-9 poll of 2,200 US adults, including 1,488 who are vaccinated, comes ahead of food and Drug Administration advisory panel meetings on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters, the release added.

At present, booster shot authorization is limited to the Pfizer inoculation, although some people seeking Moderna or Johnson & Johnson boosters report being offered an extra shot of the existing vaccines.