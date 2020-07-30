UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One In 3 Children Worldwide Have Dangerous Levels Of Lead In Blood - UNICEF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:38 PM

One in 3 Children Worldwide Have Dangerous Levels of Lead in Blood - UNICEF

One in three children worldwide have dangerous levels of lead in their blood that exceed recommendations set out by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a fresh report on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) One in three children worldwide have dangerous levels of lead in their blood that exceed recommendations set out by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a fresh report on Thursday.

"Around 1 in 3 children - up to 800 million globally - has blood lead levels at or above 5 micrograms per decilitre (g/dL), a level that the World Health Organization and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stated it requires global and regional interventions," UNICEF said in a press release accompanying the report.

Children with low to moderate levels of lead poisoning often display no symptoms.

However, this can result in children suffering from neurological deficiencies and can also lead to cognitive and physical impairment, UNICEF said in the report.

According to the agency, the vast majority of children exposed to high levels of lead are based in low- and middle-income countries, predominantly in Africa and South Asia.

Further research and decisive action by the international community, including the creation of a global standard measurement to assess the impact of pollution on public health, are required to address this issue, UNICEF said.

The WHO has previously said that there is no safe level for lead exposure.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Lead United States From Asia Blood Million

Recent Stories

IHC to hear govt’s peal for appointment of legal ..

30 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

31 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

38 minutes ago

NDMA Chairman says govt took best measures to coun ..

47 minutes ago

Excise deptt offers 15 pc relaxation for submissio ..

36 seconds ago

Sarwar expresses grief over death of Golra shrine' ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.