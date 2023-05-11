UrduPoint.com

One In 3 Italian Households Worried About Personal Finances - Consumer Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 11:09 PM

One in 3 Italian Households Worried About Personal Finances - Consumer Union

Over a third of Italian households saw their financial situation worsen in the past year as the European nation has been battling high inflation, the National Consumer Union said on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Over a third of Italian households saw their financial situation worsen in the past year as the European nation has been battling high inflation, the National Consumer Union said on Thursday.

Slightly over 35% of households said their finances had worsened, up from 30.5% in 2021, according to the data provided by the union.

"These results are serious and alarming but not unexpected ... Utility bills and soaring prices had a major impact on the financial situation of families," union chief Massimiliano Dona said.

The Italian National Statistical Institute estimates that consumer prices were up 7.7% in March year-on-year. The consumer union says this translates to an extra 2,306 Euros ($2,500) in annual expenses for a family of four, including 1,015 euros in food and beverage costs.

Related Topics

March Family From

Recent Stories

NATO Defense Ministers to Meet in Brussels From Ju ..

NATO Defense Ministers to Meet in Brussels From June 15-16 - Press Office

56 seconds ago
 US House Republican Introduces Bill to Reform Pent ..

US House Republican Introduces Bill to Reform Pentagon, Prevent Further 'Politic ..

59 seconds ago
 EU Says Deeply Concerned by Recent Escalation of H ..

EU Says Deeply Concerned by Recent Escalation of Hostilities in Israel, Palestin ..

1 minute ago
 ICC Directly Connected to Economic Suffering, Inse ..

ICC Directly Connected to Economic Suffering, Insecurity in Libya - Russian Dipl ..

1 minute ago
 Presidential visit reflective of robust strategic ..

Presidential visit reflective of robust strategic partnerships between UAE, Fran ..

10 minutes ago
 FDA Changes Blood Donor Requirements to Increase D ..

FDA Changes Blood Donor Requirements to Increase Donor Pool - Statement

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.