One in 3 Italian Households Worried About Personal Finances - Consumer Union

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Over a third of Italian households saw their financial situation worsen in the past year as the European nation has been battling high inflation, the National Consumer Union said on Thursday.

Slightly over 35% of households said their finances had worsened, up from 30.5% in 2021, according to the data provided by the union.

"These results are serious and alarming but not unexpected ... Utility bills and soaring prices had a major impact on the financial situation of families," union chief Massimiliano Dona said.

The Italian National Statistical Institute estimates that consumer prices were up 7.7% in March year-on-year. The consumer union says this translates to an extra 2,306 Euros ($2,500) in annual expenses for a family of four, including 1,015 euros in food and beverage costs.