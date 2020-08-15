UrduPoint.com
One In 4 Americans Say Nether Biden Nor Re-Elected Trump Would Be 'Good President' - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 02:30 AM

One in 4 Americans Say Nether Biden Nor Re-Elected Trump Would Be 'Good President' - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) A record high 25 percent of Americans say that neither former Vice President Joe Biden nor President Donald Trump in a second term would be good president, a new Gallup poll revealed.

The result was the highest percentage in a series of polls that began with the 2004 campaign in which President George W. Bush won a second term, Gallup said in a press release explaining the poll on Friday.

Apart from the quarter of Americans with a pronounced lack of enthusiasm, 36 percent believe only Biden would be a good president while 33 percent said the same of Trump, the release said.

About three-quarters of Republicans and independent voters who lean Republican say they are generally pleased with Trump, while the remainder say they wish someone else were their party's nominee, the release added.

In contrast, more than half of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independent voters (52 percent) say they would prefer a different nominee, according to the release.

