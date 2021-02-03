UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One In 4 Americans Say 'Never' When Asked If They Will Take COVID-19 Vaccine - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:39 PM

One in 4 Americans Say 'Never' When Asked if They Will Take COVID-19 Vaccine - Poll

Half of US adults want the COVID-19 vaccine, a quarter refuse and the remainder plan to wait and see what happens when inoculations become available, a Monmouth University poll said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Half of US adults want the COVID-19 vaccine, a quarter refuse and the remainder plan to wait and see what happens when inoculations become available, a Monmouth University poll said Wednesday.

"Half (50%) of the public plans to get the Covid vaccine as soon as they are allowed. Those willing to be at the front of the line represent a majority of American adults when combined with the 6% who report already receiving the vaccine," a press release explaining the poll said. "However, 24% say it is likely they will never get the vaccine if they can avoid it."

The remaining 19 percent plan to wait and see what happens as numbers of vaccinated people expand, the poll revealed.

The poll also showed what Monmouth called an "enormous" age-based gap in vaccination willingness among Republicans and Republican leaning independent voters.

Specifically, 63 percent of Republican identifiers aged 65 and older have either received or want to be first in line for the vaccine, while just 18 percent say they will avoid getting it. Among Republicans under 65 years old, only 33 percent are willing to line up for the vaccine right away, while nearly half (45%) never want to get it, Monmouth said.

In contrast, the poll showed little correlation between age and plans to be vaccinated among Democrats and Democratic leaners, with 71 percent of elderly survey participants wanting the vaccine compared with 70 percent of those under age 65.

Related Topics

Democrats

Recent Stories

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

26 minutes ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

56 minutes ago

Kane expected to return for Spurs next week: Mouri ..

2 minutes ago

PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan supports oppressed Kashmiri ..

2 minutes ago

Frontline healthcare staff being vaccinated agains ..

2 minutes ago

US extends New START nuclear treaty with Russia as ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.