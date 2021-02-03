One in 4 Americans Say 'Never' When Asked if They Will Take COVID-19 Vaccine - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Half of US adults want the COVID-19 vaccine, a quarter refuse and the remainder plan to wait and see what happens when inoculations become available, a Monmouth University poll said Wednesday.

"Half (50%) of the public plans to get the Covid vaccine as soon as they are allowed. Those willing to be at the front of the line represent a majority of American adults when combined with the 6% who report already receiving the vaccine," a press release explaining the poll said. "However, 24% say it is likely they will never get the vaccine if they can avoid it."

The remaining 19 percent plan to wait and see what happens as numbers of vaccinated people expand, the poll revealed.

The poll also showed what Monmouth called an "enormous" age-based gap in vaccination willingness among Republicans and Republican leaning independent voters.

Specifically, 63 percent of Republican identifiers aged 65 and older have either received or want to be first in line for the vaccine, while just 18 percent say they will avoid getting it. Among Republicans under 65 years old, only 33 percent are willing to line up for the vaccine right away, while nearly half (45%) never want to get it, Monmouth said.

In contrast, the poll showed little correlation between age and plans to be vaccinated among Democrats and Democratic leaners, with 71 percent of elderly survey participants wanting the vaccine compared with 70 percent of those under age 65.