Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

One in 5 US Households Report Being Victims of Crime, Lowest Rate in History - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A fifth of all US households and 12.5 percent of American adults, report having been victims of at least one crime in the past year, the lowest rate recorded in at least two decades, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

"One in five households, one in eight adults [were] crime victims in the past year. Both figures are lowest in Gallup's 20-year trend," Gallup said.

Reports of theft, vandalism and burglary have also trended down, Gallup also said.

"Twenty percent of US adults say they have been the victim of a crime in the past 12 months, a new low in Gallup's trend.

Crime victimization has been lower over the past four years after peaking at 29 percent in 2016. Thirteen percent say they personally were the victim of a crime, also the lowest. The high was 19 percent in 2014," Gallup added.

The previous lowest year in the 21st century in US reports of household crime victimization was 22 percent and came in 2001, shortly after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and again in 2017. The highest figure was 29 percent in 2016, according to Gallup.

