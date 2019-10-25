UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One In 9 People Experience Hunger, 2 Billion Remain Food Insecure - United Nations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:40 AM

One in 9 People Experience Hunger, 2 Billion Remain Food Insecure - United Nations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) A UN special rapporteur is warning that one in nine individuals across the world faces hunger, while two billion people experience food insecurity, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release.

"Today, Hilal Elver [UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food] said, one in nine people face hunger and 2 billion people are food insecure," the release said on Thursday.

Elver urged the United Nations to assist counties in adopting the Sustainable Development Goals (SGD) that envisage a human rights-based approach to eliminating hunger and malnutrition around the world, the release said.

"A human rights-based vision of the Goals gives high priority to the more than 2.5 billion people who depend on agriculture for both subsistence and their livelihoods," Elver said in the release.

"It also requires dispersing wealth to close the inequality gap within and among countries and between individuals."

Elver also called on states to continue the expansion of access to social protection systems, noting that less than half of the world's population is effectively protected by legal mechanisms, and the coverage is often limited due to poor implementation.

The SDG is a set of goals that the United Nations has enshrined in Resolution 70/1 for the international community to achieve by 2030. The agenda includes eliminating poverty and hunger, reducing inequality and providing clean water and sanitation, as well as a number of environmental and economic objectives.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Poor Water Agriculture Singapore Dollars Sudanese Pound Billion

Recent Stories

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

4 hours ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

4 hours ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

4 hours ago

SDF Supports Idea of International Security Zone i ..

4 hours ago

Evacuations as wildfire roars through California w ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.