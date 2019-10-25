One in 9 People Experience Hunger, 2 Billion Remain Food Insecure - United Nations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) A UN special rapporteur is warning that one in nine individuals across the world faces hunger, while two billion people experience food insecurity, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release.

"Today, Hilal Elver [UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food] said, one in nine people face hunger and 2 billion people are food insecure," the release said on Thursday.

Elver urged the United Nations to assist counties in adopting the Sustainable Development Goals (SGD) that envisage a human rights-based approach to eliminating hunger and malnutrition around the world, the release said.

"A human rights-based vision of the Goals gives high priority to the more than 2.5 billion people who depend on agriculture for both subsistence and their livelihoods," Elver said in the release.

"It also requires dispersing wealth to close the inequality gap within and among countries and between individuals."

Elver also called on states to continue the expansion of access to social protection systems, noting that less than half of the world's population is effectively protected by legal mechanisms, and the coverage is often limited due to poor implementation.

The SDG is a set of goals that the United Nations has enshrined in Resolution 70/1 for the international community to achieve by 2030. The agenda includes eliminating poverty and hunger, reducing inequality and providing clean water and sanitation, as well as a number of environmental and economic objectives.