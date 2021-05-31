UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"One-in-a-hundred-year" Downpours, Floods Continue To Hit New Zealand's South Island

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:28 PM

Downpours and floods that forecasters said could be "one-in-a-hundred-year" continued to hit New Zealand's South Island on Monday after a whole day and night's persistent and heavy rain that started on Sunday

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Downpours and floods that forecasters said could be "one-in-a-hundred-year" continued to hit New Zealand's South Island on Monday after a whole day and night's persistent and heavy rain that started on Sunday.

The heavy rain caused severe floods, evacuations of more than 240 homes, power cuts and rising rivers. Several bridges were seen broken amid the floods.

In some eastern areas of Christchurch, the biggest city in the Canterbury region, rivers ran high after consecutive rains. Some schools had to be closed on Monday due to high flooding risks in surrounding areas.

More than 1,000 homes were without power across Christchurch on Sunday night, with freezing weather accompanying the heavy rains.

About 100 of these households still suffered power outage on Monday.

Local authorities declared a state of local emergency for the whole Canterbury region of the South Island. People have been advised to stay at home to avoid road closure and flooding risks.

According to MetService, New Zealand's national weather authority, the red alert was lifted for the Canterbury region at 7:00 p.m., as the rainfall started to ease during Monday night.

Red level warnings in the country are "issued for the most extreme weather systems which may cause widespread disruption and severe impacts," according to MetService.

Related Topics

Weather Road Alert Christchurch May Sunday Rains New Zealand P

Recent Stories

Zidane says quit Real Madrid because of club's lac ..

3 minutes ago

ChiNext Index closes higher Monday

3 minutes ago

China's State Council sends work team to guide Gua ..

6 minutes ago

FM urges Ulema to play their role for creating uni ..

21 minutes ago

French Diplomat Calls for Verifying Claims About U ..

7 minutes ago

Two killed, seven injured in road accident in Phil ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.