One In Critical Condition After Shooting During Protests In US' New Mexico - Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

A shooting broke out during anti-racism protests in Albuquerque in the US state of New Mexico on Monday evening, with the victim now in critical condition, the city police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) A shooting broke out during anti-racism protests in Albuquerque in the US state of New Mexico on Monday evening, with the victim now in critical condition, the city police said.

According to local media, the incident took place during a protest where demonstrators planned to topple a statue to Spanish conquistador Juan de Onate.

"Albuquerque police intervened this evening with its Emergency Response Team after an individual shot another individual during a protest in Albuquerque's Old Town. Police used chemical irritants and flash bangs to protect officers and detain individuals involved in the shooting. The individuals were disarmed and taken into custody for questioning," the police said in a press release, posted on Twitter late on Monday.

They added that the injured man has been hospitalized and is "reported to be in critical but stable condition."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Albuquerque Police Department's violent crime investigators as they interview the shooting suspects.

The United States has been gripped by protests, both peaceful and violent, after the killing of African American man George Floyd in police custody in late May. Protesters have also begun to tear down or deface statues of historical figures with troubling racial records.

