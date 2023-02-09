UrduPoint.com

One In Five Black Students Report Discrimination At US Postsecondary Institutions - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 08:48 PM

One in Five Black Students Report Discrimination at US Postsecondary Institutions - Poll

More than a fifth of black students say they feel "frequently" or "occasionally" discriminated against at US postsecondary institutions, according to the Lumina-Gallup State of Higher Education Study released Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) More than a fifth of black students say they feel "frequently" or "occasionally" discriminated against at US postsecondary institutions, according to the Lumina-Gallup State of Higher education Study released Thursday.

This 21% of black students exceeds the 15% reported for all other postsecondary students. Among this group, experiences of discrimination vary according to the type of institution, program attended, and racial diversity.

Thirty-four percent of black students in private for-profit institutions felt "frequently" or "occasionally" discriminated against compared with 17% and 23% in public universities and private non-profit institutions, respectively. In general, black students were more likely to feel discriminated against in institutions with less racial diverse student populations, so this discrepancy was notable, given that black students make up a higher percentage of the student body at private for-profit institutions.

Thirty-two percent of black students in short-term credential programs said they felt "frequently" or "occasionally" discriminated against, compared to the 14% and 16% in bachelor's or associate degree programs, respectively.

Black students who report frequent or occasional experiences with discrimination (61%) were far more likely to consider leaving their studies.

The study is based on web surveys conducted from October 26-November 17, with US adults aged 18-59 who have a high school degree/diploma or equivalent and have not yet completed an associate or bachelor's degree. Gallup surveyed 6,008 US adults, including 1,106 black adults.

