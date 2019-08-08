One in Five Job Seekers in Australia Lost Welfare Support Unfairly Last Year - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Over 120,000 Australians looking for a paid job in the last financial year had their income support cut off despite having good reasons for missing their obligations, local media reported Thursday.

Australia toughened welfare benefits rules under the Newstart Allowance program last summer, boasting a 70 percent increase in the number of support suspensions.

But official figures obtained by Guardian Australia showed that of the 581,866 job seekers cut off welfare support last financial year, only 460,262 were suspended at the request of their job agency for flouting their obligations.

The remaining people who lost their weekly payments of $277.85 were found to have had a reasonable excuse for missing a mandatory activity. Many beneficiaries had their allowance suspended for missing an appointment while attending a job interview or vocational training.