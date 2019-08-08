UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One In Five Job Seekers In Australia Lost Welfare Support Unfairly Last Year - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:53 PM

One in Five Job Seekers in Australia Lost Welfare Support Unfairly Last Year - Reports

Over 120,000 Australians looking for a paid job in the last financial year had their income support cut off despite having good reasons for missing their obligations, local media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Over 120,000 Australians looking for a paid job in the last financial year had their income support cut off despite having good reasons for missing their obligations, local media reported Thursday.

Australia toughened welfare benefits rules under the Newstart Allowance program last summer, boasting a 70 percent increase in the number of support suspensions.

But official figures obtained by Guardian Australia showed that of the 581,866 job seekers cut off welfare support last financial year, only 460,262 were suspended at the request of their job agency for flouting their obligations.

The remaining people who lost their weekly payments of $277.85 were found to have had a reasonable excuse for missing a mandatory activity. Many beneficiaries had their allowance suspended for missing an appointment while attending a job interview or vocational training.

Related Topics

Australia Job Media

Recent Stories

UAE concludes WTO dispute following Qatar’s with ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan announces to suspend Samjhauta Express tr ..

8 minutes ago

Turkish government bears treatment of Syria bay gi ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Foreign Secretary Discusses Kashmir Tensi ..

8 minutes ago

Atambayev's Supporters Say Released Security Offic ..

1 minute ago

Rafael Nadal beats Dan Evans in Montreal, Kyle Edm ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.