One In Five People Feel Strong Climate Change Influence Globally: Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:43 PM
The effects of human-induced climate change are being felt by one in five people worldwide, a new report revealed on Wednesday
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The effects of human-induced climate change are being felt by one in five people worldwide, a new report revealed on Wednesday.
The report published by Climate Central, an independent science organization, found that at least 1.8 billion people—22% of the global population—faced temperatures significantly influenced by climate change every day from December 2024 to February 2025.
Over the past three months, human-induced climate change, primarily from burning coal, oil, and methane gas, caused widespread extreme heat across most regions.
During this period, almost 394 million people faced 30 or more days of "risky heat" intensified by climate change, with 74% of them residing in Africa.
"Risky heat" days are defined as days with temperatures exceeding 90% of the typical local temperatures from 1991 to 2020, which increases the risk of heat-related health issues.
The highest global exposure occurred on Feb. 28, 2025, the research finds, when three billion people—37% of the population—experienced such temperatures.
