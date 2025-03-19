Open Menu

One In Five People Feel Strong Climate Change Influence Globally: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:43 PM

One in five people feel strong climate change influence globally: Report

The effects of human-induced climate change are being felt by one in five people worldwide, a new report revealed on Wednesday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The effects of human-induced climate change are being felt by one in five people worldwide, a new report revealed on Wednesday.

The report published by Climate Central, an independent science organization, found that at least 1.8 billion people—22% of the global population—faced temperatures significantly influenced by climate change every day from December 2024 to February 2025.

Over the past three months, human-induced climate change, primarily from burning coal, oil, and methane gas, caused widespread extreme heat across most regions.

During this period, almost 394 million people faced 30 or more days of "risky heat" intensified by climate change, with 74% of them residing in Africa.

"Risky heat" days are defined as days with temperatures exceeding 90% of the typical local temperatures from 1991 to 2020, which increases the risk of heat-related health issues.

The highest global exposure occurred on Feb. 28, 2025, the research finds, when three billion people—37% of the population—experienced such temperatures.

Recent Stories

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic ..

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

30 minutes ago
 Plant for Pakistan: 10 key locations identified fo ..

Plant for Pakistan: 10 key locations identified for large-scale afforestation

2 minutes ago
 2nd Pakistan-South Africa joint defence committee ..

2nd Pakistan-South Africa joint defence committee meeting concludes

2 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as ..

Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as Torkham border reopens after ..

2 minutes ago
 TikTok makes personalizing security settings easie ..

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

1 hour ago
PBM, HMR host Iftaar dinner for WEC students, pled ..

PBM, HMR host Iftaar dinner for WEC students, pledge support for female educatio ..

2 minutes ago
 One in five people feel strong climate change infl ..

One in five people feel strong climate change influence globally: Report

2 minutes ago
 DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Actio ..

DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Action Plan

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orde ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders strict action against medic ..

13 minutes ago
 Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture ..

Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture with Chinese, Iraqi consuls ge ..

13 minutes ago
 Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients ..

Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients at LGH, PINS

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World