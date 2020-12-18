UrduPoint.com
One In Five Prisoners In US Test Positive For Coronavirus - Report

One in five jailed prisoners in the United States - at least 275,000 men and women - in both federal and state penitentiaries have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and more than 1,700 have died, a study by the Marshall Project announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times as high as the general population. In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected.

"One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times as high as the general population. In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected," the Marshall Project report said.

The report was compiled in collaboration with the Associated Press, the Marshall Project said.

The rate of infection in the US prison system is more than four times higher than that among the general population, the report also said.

"New cases in prisons this week reached their highest level since testing began in the spring, far outstripping previous peaks in April and August," the report added.

Some 5,100 prisoners got infected in jails in Kansas, the third-highest rate for any state in the United States, behind only South Dakota and Arkansas, according to the report.

