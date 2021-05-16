UrduPoint.com
One In Five Russians Ready To Get COVID-19 Vaccine To Travel Abroad - Poll

Sun 16th May 2021

One in Five Russians Ready to Get COVID-19 Vaccine to Travel Abroad - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Twenty percent of Russian citizens are ready to undergo COVID-19 vaccination only if it becomes a prerequisite for travel abroad, a poll by the SuperJob job search service showed on Sunday.

The findings established that 20% of respondents would take a COVID-19 shot to be able to travel abroad and 18% said they planned to get vaccinated anyways.

Another 42% said that they did not want to get vaccinated under any conditions and 20% were undecided.

Male respondents more often than female expressed readiness to get vaccinated, both for going abroad ” 21% and 18%, respectively ” and regardless of the possibility to travel  ” 20% and 16%, respectively.

The survey was conducted from May 13-14 among 1,600 non-vaccinated adults in Russia.

