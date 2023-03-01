(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The share of Russians seeking emigration has decreased dramatically over the past 30 years, with only 20% now favoring study or work abroad for their children or grandchildren, a poll carried out by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) and Sputnik showed on Wednesday.

The pollster compared results with 1993, saying the number of those who want their children to study abroad decreased by 33 percentage points in 2023 and the number of those who want their children to work abroad by 22 percentage points. VCIOM links the decrease to crises around the world ” "political, economic and financial."

VCIOM also detected a correlation with age, saying the older the respondent, the more they are opposed to foreign work or study for their children. Conversely, 54% of respondents aged 18 to 24 would want to work abroad and 51% would want to study abroad, apparently due to its prestige and trendiness, according to the research center.

Older respondents were also more likely to oppose emigration, both for their children or grandchildren and for themselves. Only 11% of respondents regardless of age would choose emigration for their children or grandchildren and only 8% for themselves, which is a drop from 1993 of 5 percentage points and 7 percentage points, respectively.

The number of Russians who would prefer not to leave Russia grew by 18 percentage points since 1993 to 90% in 2023, which indicates that they consider their country "an attractive place of permanent residence both for their children or grandchildren and for themselves."

The all-Russian telephone survey was conducted on January 21 among 1,600 Russian citizens over 18 years old. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.