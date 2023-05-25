One in Five Ukrainian Scam Call Centers Operated From Netherlands, Germany - Sber Official

Every fifth scam call center in Ukraine works under a franchise model and is managed either from the Netherlands or Germany, a deputy chairman of Russia's Sber, Stanislav Kuznetsov, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Every fifth scam call center in Ukraine works under a franchise model and is managed either from the Netherlands or Germany, a deputy chairman of Russia's Sber, Stanislav Kuznetsov, said on Wednesday.

Russia's largest bank, which was founded in 1991, rebranded from Sberbank to Sber to reflect the expansion of its services that grew to include entertainment, transportation, delivery, e-government tools and other services.

Kuznetsov told the 32nd Session of the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice that a Sber study had found that there were over a thousand fraudulent call centers currently operating in Ukraine, with around 100,000 people employed by them. Around 300 such centers are concentrated in the city of Dnipro. In terms of geography, 92% of the fraudulent calls target Russia, while the other 8% are aimed at Poland, Germany and Kazakhstan.

"The database unearthed by Sber showed that 212 of the call centers are managed from three headquarters as franchises, and their operational infrastructure is concentrated in the Netherlands and Germany. The scammers use professional CRM-systems for managing calls and recording the stolen funds," Kuznetsov said.

An average call center steals around $40,000 per month, and the total damage inflicted by the 212 call centers reaches $100 million. A standard center makes 70,000 calls a day, which are made by up to 100 operators a shift, the Sber official said. He warned that the overall global damage from scam call centers reached $53 billion in 2022 and is expected to exceed $70 billion in 2027.