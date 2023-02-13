One in Four Canadians Unable to Cover Unexpected Expense of C$500 - Statistics Canada

One in four Canadians do not have the necessary financial resources to cover an unexpected expense of C$500 ($375), Statistics Canada said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) One in four Canadians do not have the necessary financial resources to cover an unexpected expense of C$500 ($375), Statistics Canada said on Monday.

"In fall 2022, over one-third (35%) of Canadians reported that it was difficult for their household to meet its financial needs in the previous 12 months. When asked whether their household had the resources to cover an unexpected expense of $500, 26% said that they would be unable to do so," Statistics Canada said in its most recent cycle of the Canadian Social Survey on Quality of Life and Cost of Living.

Women are slightly more likely to be unable to afford this kind of expense, with 29% responding negatively, compared to 24% of male respondents.

The finding also show that the majority of Canadian are concerned about the rising cost of food and gas, with 44% being "very concerned with their household's ability to afford housing or rent.

Concerns are higher among young adults aged 35-44, with 46% having experienced difficulties meeting their financial needs in the past 12 months, followed by 41% among those aged 45-54, and 25% of those aged 65 and over.

Furthermore, over a third (35%) of young adults reported being unable to afford an unplanned C$500 expenditure. Thirty percent of Canadians aged 45-54 and 19% of those aged 65 and over gave the same answer.

The results were collected from October 21 to December 4, with the poll "conducted in response to rising economic inflation," according to Statistics Canada.