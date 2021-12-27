UrduPoint.com

One In Four People In UK Mistrust National Health Service - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:07 PM

One in Four People in UK Mistrust National Health Service - Poll

One in four people in the United Kingdom do not believe the National Health Service (NHS) can care for them properly, as the almost two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic keeps causing delays in operations and medical appointments, an Ipsos Mori poll commissioned by The Guardian newspaper said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) One in four people in the United Kingdom do not believe the National Health Service (NHS) can care for them properly, as the almost two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic keeps causing delays in operations and medical appointments, an Ipsos Mori poll commissioned by The Guardian newspaper said.

According to the survey, 26% of those interviewed said they were not confident in the NHS's ability to give them the care they needed, while 41% believed that it was not coping well with providing non-COVID-19 treatment to the public.

When asked who they held responsible for the current situation, 48% said the government, 18% blamed patients and 8% identified the general public as the culprits.

"Overall, the public still think the NHS has the ability to give them the care they need, though this has been impacted by the pandemic and there are signs it will come under increasing pressure as more people find themselves waiting for NHS care," Kate Duxbury, Ipsos Mori's joint research director, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The poll was conducted among a sample of 1,032 adults aged 18 to 75 across the UK between 16 and 18 December.

Related Topics

United Kingdom December Government

Recent Stories

Two new motorway projects Dir-Chakdara, Peshawar-D ..

Two new motorway projects Dir-Chakdara, Peshawar-D.I.Khan added to CPEC

10 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi asks fans to enjoy rain and stay saf ..

Shahid Afridi asks fans to enjoy rain and stay safe in Karachi

19 minutes ago
 UAE, Uganda discuss labour cooperation

UAE, Uganda discuss labour cooperation

24 minutes ago
 Moscow Slams Ukrainian Prosecutors Over Accusation ..

Moscow Slams Ukrainian Prosecutors Over Accusations Against Russian Transport Mi ..

59 seconds ago
 Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver gut punc ..

Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver gut punch to holiday season

1 minute ago
 Amnesty International Warns Thailand's NGO Bill Co ..

Amnesty International Warns Thailand's NGO Bill Could Be Used to Suppress Civil ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.