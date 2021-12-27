One in Four People in UK Mistrust National Health Service - Poll

One in four people in the United Kingdom do not believe the National Health Service (NHS) can care for them properly, as the almost two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic keeps causing delays in operations and medical appointments, an Ipsos Mori poll commissioned by The Guardian newspaper said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) One in four people in the United Kingdom do not believe the National Health Service (NHS) can care for them properly, as the almost two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic keeps causing delays in operations and medical appointments, an Ipsos Mori poll commissioned by The Guardian newspaper said.

According to the survey, 26% of those interviewed said they were not confident in the NHS's ability to give them the care they needed, while 41% believed that it was not coping well with providing non-COVID-19 treatment to the public.

When asked who they held responsible for the current situation, 48% said the government, 18% blamed patients and 8% identified the general public as the culprits.

"Overall, the public still think the NHS has the ability to give them the care they need, though this has been impacted by the pandemic and there are signs it will come under increasing pressure as more people find themselves waiting for NHS care," Kate Duxbury, Ipsos Mori's joint research director, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The poll was conducted among a sample of 1,032 adults aged 18 to 75 across the UK between 16 and 18 December.