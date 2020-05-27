One in Six Young People Worldwide Lost Jobs Since Start of COVID-19 Outbreak - ILO

More than one in six young people worldwide have lost their jobs due to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the working hours of those who have kept their jobs have decreased by over 20 percent, according to the fourth edition of the International Labor Organization's (ILO) Monitor out on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) More than one in six young people worldwide have lost their jobs due to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the working hours of those who have kept their jobs have decreased by over 20 percent, according to the fourth edition of the International Labor Organization's (ILO) Monitor out on Wednesday.

"Another new global survey by the ILO and partners of the Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth reveals that over one in six young people surveyed has stopped working since the onset of the COVID�19 crisis. Among young people who have remained in employment, working hours have fallen by 23 percent," the ILO said.

According to the ILO Monitor, young people are being affected by the pandemic disproportionately, as a quick rise in unemployment affected more young women than young men. Moreover, the pandemic has not only led to a loss of employment but has also disrupted the education and training of young people around the world, requiring urgent action to prevent the risk of "lockdown generation.

"Even at the best of times, young people (aged 15 to 24) are more likely to be unemployed or in worse quality jobs than adults (aged 25 and above). The global youth unemployment rate in 2019 (13.6 percent) was well above the pre-global financial crisis rate in 2007 (12.3 percent). More than three-quarters of young workers in 2019 were in informal jobs (most notably in Africa and South Asia), which render them vulnerable to economic crises and shocks," the monitor said.

The monitor called on governments to launch large-scale programs supporting young people amid the COVID-19 crisis and guaranteeing employment or training for youth in developed countries and the most vulnerable communities worldwide.