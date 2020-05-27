UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One In Six Young People Worldwide Lost Jobs Since Start Of COVID-19 Outbreak - ILO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:31 PM

One in Six Young People Worldwide Lost Jobs Since Start of COVID-19 Outbreak - ILO

More than one in six young people worldwide have lost their jobs due to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the working hours of those who have kept their jobs have decreased by over 20 percent, according to the fourth edition of the International Labor Organization's (ILO) Monitor out on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) More than one in six young people worldwide have lost their jobs due to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the working hours of those who have kept their jobs have decreased by over 20 percent, according to the fourth edition of the International Labor Organization's (ILO) Monitor out on Wednesday.

"Another new global survey by the ILO and partners of the Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth reveals that over one in six young people surveyed has stopped working since the onset of the COVID�19 crisis. Among young people who have remained in employment, working hours have fallen by 23 percent," the ILO said.

According to the ILO Monitor, young people are being affected by the pandemic disproportionately, as a quick rise in unemployment affected more young women than young men. Moreover, the pandemic has not only led to a loss of employment but has also disrupted the education and training of young people around the world, requiring urgent action to prevent the risk of "lockdown generation.

"

"Even at the best of times, young people (aged 15 to 24) are more likely to be unemployed or in worse quality jobs than adults (aged 25 and above). The global youth unemployment rate in 2019 (13.6 percent) was well above the pre-global financial crisis rate in 2007 (12.3 percent). More than three-quarters of young workers in 2019 were in informal jobs (most notably in Africa and South Asia), which render them vulnerable to economic crises and shocks," the monitor said.

The monitor called on governments to launch large-scale programs supporting young people amid the COVID-19 crisis and guaranteeing employment or training for youth in developed countries and the most vulnerable communities worldwide.

Related Topics

Africa World Education Young Ilo Women 2019 Best Asia Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

UAE records 30% reduction in Nitrogen Dioxide leve ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in ..

36 minutes ago

European Commission Proposes EU Recovery Fund Wort ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Ministers of Belarus, Russia Discuss Coope ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin Refrains From Naming German Representative ..

2 minutes ago

No COVID-19 Cases Reported in Tunisia Over Previou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.