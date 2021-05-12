One in Ten Germans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Statistics

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Almost 10% of Germans have received two shots of an anti-coronavirus vaccine, official figures published on the government's vaccination dashboard show.

Over 557,000 people were vaccinated on Monday, bringing the total of fully vaccinated citizens past 8 million, or 9.

6% of the population. More than 27.7 million, or 33.3%, have received at least one shot.

Germany started the vaccination campaign in late December as part of a EU-wide rollout. People from high-priority groups, including medical workers, senior citizens and teachers, were the first in line.