One in Ten Italian Farmers in Danger of Losing Business - Association

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) One in ten producers of agricultural goods in Italy are in danger of losing their business and one in three have to operate at a loss due to rising production costs, according to the Italian association of farmers Coldiretti.

Coldiretti issued a report titled War in the Plate on the negative consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, which "came down on producers like a tsunami" with rising prices of livestock feed, packaging, transportation, fuel, and machinery. In total, the surge in costs for Italian farmers exceeds 9 billion Euros ($9.54 billion), according to the report.

In April, Coldiretti published another research on the rising food prices ahead of the international exhibition of Italy-made food Cibus, currently underway.

According to the research, seed oil has risen in price by a record 63.5% compared to last year, prices of flour, butter, paste, and chicken meat have risen by 12.2%-17.2%. The average increase in nutrition prices in April 2022 was 6.3%.

The average increase in food prices in Italy in March was 6.7% and was caused by rising energy prices amid the conflict in Ukraine, Coldiretti said, after analyzing data of the Italian National Institute of Statistics Istat. Seed oil was among the most affected food products, jumping some 23.3% in cost compared to last year. Prices for vegetables have grown by 17.8% since March 2021.