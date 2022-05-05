UrduPoint.com

One In Ten Italian Farmers In Danger Of Losing Business - Association

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2022 | 01:00 AM

One in Ten Italian Farmers in Danger of Losing Business - Association

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) One in ten producers of agricultural goods in Italy are in danger of losing their business and one in three have to operate at a loss due to rising production costs, according to the Italian association of farmers Coldiretti.

Coldiretti issued a report titled War in the Plate on the negative consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, which "came down on producers like a tsunami" with rising prices of livestock feed, packaging, transportation, fuel, and machinery. In total, the surge in costs for Italian farmers exceeds 9 billion Euros ($9.54 billion), according to the report.

In April, Coldiretti published another research on the rising food prices ahead of the international exhibition of Italy-made food Cibus, currently underway.

According to the research, seed oil has risen in price by a record 63.5% compared to last year, prices of flour, butter, paste, and chicken meat have risen by 12.2%-17.2%. The average increase in nutrition prices in April 2022 was 6.3%.

The average increase in food prices in Italy in March was 6.7% and was caused by rising energy prices amid the conflict in Ukraine, Coldiretti said, after analyzing data of the Italian National Institute of Statistics Istat. Seed oil was among the most affected food products, jumping some 23.3% in cost compared to last year. Prices for vegetables have grown by 17.8% since March 2021.

Related Topics

Tsunami Business Ukraine Oil Price Italy March April (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.