UrduPoint.com

One In Three Germans Affected By Medicines Shortages - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 08:50 PM

One in Three Germans Affected by Medicines Shortages - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) A third of Germans complain of having problems buying medicines as active ingredient shortages and supply bottlenecks continue to plague the national drug industry, a poll published Sunday revealed.

The survey conducted by the German Medicines Manufacturers' Association (BAH) showed that some 35% of respondents had difficulties finding medicines in the past year, the Merkur daily reported.

This is up from 18% recorded a year before.

Some 40% of those affected had to wait to buy the medicine, while more than 30% opted for an alternative. A further 7% had to go back to their healthcare provider for a new prescription because the required item was out of stock.

The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices lists 478 medical items as being affected by supply bottlenecks. Inventory levels of antibiotics and medicines treating fever in children are among the lowest.

Related Topics

Drugs German Buy Sunday From Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 330 tonnes, 200 samples banne ..

Dubai Customs seizes 330 tonnes, 200 samples banned under CITES Convention

6 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan Prog 2022-2023

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU betwee ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU between Dubai Chambers and DIFC Fami ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorr ..

Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership betw ..

Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership between Sharaf Group and SMAG in f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.