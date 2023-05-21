One in Three Germans Affected by Medicines Shortages - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) A third of Germans complain of having problems buying medicines as active ingredient shortages and supply bottlenecks continue to plague the national drug industry, a poll published Sunday revealed.

The survey conducted by the German Medicines Manufacturers' Association (BAH) showed that some 35% of respondents had difficulties finding medicines in the past year, the Merkur daily reported.

This is up from 18% recorded a year before.

Some 40% of those affected had to wait to buy the medicine, while more than 30% opted for an alternative. A further 7% had to go back to their healthcare provider for a new prescription because the required item was out of stock.

The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices lists 478 medical items as being affected by supply bottlenecks. Inventory levels of antibiotics and medicines treating fever in children are among the lowest.