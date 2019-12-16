One in Three Middle-, Low-Income Countries Impacted by Undernutrition, Obesity - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) One in three middle- and low-income countries are suffering from a "double burden" of malnutrition, characterized by rising levels of both obesity and undernutrition caused by significant changes to worldwide diets, a new study funded by the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Monday.

According to the study, published in The Lancet journal, 2,3 billion children and adults worldwide are overweight and more than 150 million children suffer from undernutrition. However, this recent study has identified overlapping trends in middle- and low-income countries, which see both obesity and undernutrition occurring within the same families, communities, or regions.

"We can no longer characterize countries as low-income and undernourished, or high-income and only concerned with obesity. All forms of malnutrition have a common denominator - food systems that fail to provide all people with healthy, safe, affordable, and sustainable diets," Dr. Francesco Branca, director of the WHO's Department of Nutrition for Health and Development, said in a WHO press release.

During the 2010s, 14 low-income countries have developed the "double burden" of malnutrition, the report stated. This necessitates that 20 percent of a country's population must be overweight, 30 percent of children must have stunted growth, 20 percent of women are classified as thin, and 15 percent of people are suffering from severe undernourishment, the report stated.

Overlapping levels of obesity and undernutrition are most severely impacting regions in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and Oceania, the report stated.

Changes to diets in many middle- and low-income countries are blamed by the increasing prevalence of processed foods within supermarkets, and a movement away from fresh food markets, Professor Barry Popkin at the University of North Carolina, said in the press release.

"The new nutrition reality is driven by changes to the food system, which have increased availability of ultra-processed foods that are linked to increased weight gain, while also adversely affecting infant and pre-schooler diets. These changes include disappearing fresh food markets, increasing supermarkets, and the control of the food chain by supermarkets, and global food, catering and agriculture companies in many countries," Popkin stated.

The latest WHO-funded report will be used to call on countries to take greater action during the United Nations Decade of Action on Nutrition, which will run from 2016 to 2025. This campaign aims to eradicate all forms of malnutrition by 2030.