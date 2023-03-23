UrduPoint.com

One In Three UK Care Home Providers Nearly Closed 2022 Over High Energy Bills - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

One in Three UK Care Home Providers Nearly Closed 2022 Over High Energy Bills - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) UK charity representative organization Care England revealed that one third of adult social care providers had considered closing during 2022 due to unjustified rates by energy suppliers for small businesses, which prompted heating bills to soar by 500%, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

"1/3 considered exiting the market in 2022. Among the smaller providers (fewer than 250 employees), nearly half considered taking this action,' the Sector Pulse Check report, co-authored by Care England, stated.

UK energy regulator Ofgem admitted that some suppliers may have charged small companies excessive rates, which could be seen as profiteering on volatile market gas prices, the newspaper reported.

Care England, which represents charities providing care homes for vulnerable adults, reportedly told Ofgem last year that some of their members' facilities faced a 12-fold increase in gas prices, compared to wholesale market prices.

Care England chief Martin Green said that "there can be no justification for charging such horrendous and financially crippling rates."

In addition, Green said that the situation was aggravated by COVID-19 guidance, which required the facilities to ventilate indoor spaces.

"The underlying financial fragility of the sector and energy-intensive nature of services has meant providers are pushed further into what was already an incredibly precarious situation," the Care England chief added.

Many countries in the world have been facing a massive energy crisis and surging inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as the hostilities and Western sanctions against Russia have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Energy Crisis United Kingdom May Gas Market

Recent Stories

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional fe ..

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional fervor and zeal

7 minutes ago
 Decision to postpone Punjab elections is in countr ..

Decision to postpone Punjab elections is in country’s interest: Marriyum

19 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 yea ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations bet ..

2 hours ago
 Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Da ..

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day introduced in US House of Re ..

3 hours ago
 ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security ..

ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

3 hours ago
 Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy durin ..

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.