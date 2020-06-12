UrduPoint.com
One Indian Civilian Killed, 4 Injured As Nepalese Forces Open Cross-Border Fire - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 03:44 PM

At least one Indian national was killed and four others injured as a result of cross-border firing by the Nepali Armed Police Force, national media reported on Friday as the two southeast Asian neighbors are amid a diplomatic row over a disputed territory

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) At least one Indian national was killed and four others injured as a result of cross-border firing by the Nepali Armed Police Force, national media reported on Friday as the two southeast Asian neighbors are amid a diplomatic row over a disputed territory.

The firing took place in the eastern Indian state of Bihar bordering Nepal, the Hindustan Times said.

Relations between India and Nepal soured last month after New Delhi laid a strategic road strip from its state of Uttarakhand to a bilaterally disputed area on the border.

The Nepalese government responded by amending the country's political map to attribute the disputed area to Nepal. The Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes and the Kalapani territory are the areas where Nepal claims New Delhi asked it to deploy Indian forces during the 1962 war with China, but never pulled them back again.

Both countries have repeatedly called upon each other to try solve the row via diplomatic tools.

