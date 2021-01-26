UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Indian Farmer Killed, Several Police Officers Injured During Protests In New Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:21 PM

One Indian Farmer Killed, Several Police Officers Injured During Protests in New Delhi

At least one protesting farmer has died and several police officers were injured during clashes in the Indian capital city of New Delhi, the police said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) At least one protesting farmer has died and several police officers were injured during clashes in the Indian capital city of New Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

Indian law enforcement officers have barricaded the city for celebrations marking the 72nd Republic Day but failed to prevent protesting farmers from entering the city. Indian farmers have been protesting for several months now against three new legislation that they fear will drive their revenues down by revoking state-assured pricing safeguards.

Video footage provided y the police shows a blue tractor ramming through the barricades at high speed and cascading several times. According to unverified information, the truck belonged to a 26-year-old man who came from the state of Uttarakhand in northern India to take part in the protest.

Several police officers also sustained injuries during clashes with protesters in New Delhi's ITO area. The law enforcement officers used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

New Delhi has been the epicenter of protests since the government passed the controversial legislation last September. The legislation intends to give farmers the freedom to set prices for what they produce and trade directly with private businesses without the government's Agricultural Produce Market Committee acting as middleman.

While shorter supply chains are generally considered a positive thing, the Indian regulator also used to supervise the supply-demand balance. Farmers now fear that corporate buyers will take advantage of the free-fall supply and the annulment of government-assured minimum prices to keep them as low as possible.

Related Topics

India Injured Delhi Protest Police Died New Delhi Man September Gas Market From Government

Recent Stories

Indian claim of big democracy is totally a fraud: ..

3 minutes ago

'India's terrorcracy, not democracy'; says Governo ..

3 minutes ago

CS directs for chalking out plan to curb kite flyi ..

6 minutes ago

Fai slams India's rights abuses in Kashmir, disreg ..

6 minutes ago

SI suspended for misbehaving with woman

6 minutes ago

Americans' Satisfaction With Nation's Direction Di ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.