UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Indian Soldier, 3 Militants Killed During Armed Clash In Kashmir - Army Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 09:30 AM

One Indian Soldier, 3 Militants Killed During Armed Clash in Kashmir - Army Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) An armed clash in the northern Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir left on Saturday one soldier and three militants killed, army spokesperson Col. Rajesh Kalia said.

"One AK and two pistols recovered. One soldier was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries. A joint operation is in progress," Kalia said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times newspaper.

The clash erupted at about 1:00 a.m. (19:30 GMT on Friday) when the army and police launched a joint operation in the Zadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Another three militants were killed in a separate incident in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The situation in Kashmir has been consistently strained amid conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. It escalated further last August when the Indian government decided to annul the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and put it under direct Federal control. In the lead-up to the move, India sent additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir and put it under a curfew.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Militants Army Police Jammu Progress August Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Emirati women play significant role in development ..

8 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak awarded &#039;Exemplar ..

8 hours ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

9 hours ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.