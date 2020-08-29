One Indian Soldier, 3 Militants Killed During Armed Clash in Kashmir - Army Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) An armed clash in the northern Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir left on Saturday one soldier and three militants killed, army spokesperson Col. Rajesh Kalia said.

"One AK and two pistols recovered. One soldier was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries. A joint operation is in progress," Kalia said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times newspaper.

The clash erupted at about 1:00 a.m. (19:30 GMT on Friday) when the army and police launched a joint operation in the Zadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Another three militants were killed in a separate incident in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The situation in Kashmir has been consistently strained amid conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. It escalated further last August when the Indian government decided to annul the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and put it under direct Federal control. In the lead-up to the move, India sent additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir and put it under a curfew.