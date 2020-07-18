UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Injured As Blast Breaks Out Near Subway Station In Kiev - Police

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

One Injured as Blast Breaks Out Near Subway Station in Kiev - Police

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) A blast broke out near a subway station in Kiev on Friday, leaving one individual injured, the National Police said.

According to the police, the explosion occurred at Peremohy Avenue near the entrance to the Shuliavska subway station. Police, investigative teams, bomb squads and dog handlers immediately arrived at the scene.

"At the scene, it was tentatively established that the blast occurred in a trash bin. As a result, one person was injured and hospitalized ... The identity of the victim is being established," the police reported.

The bomb squads have inspected the territory, but no suspect or dangerous items were found. The law enforcement agencies continue looking into the incident.

According to the subway authority, the blast damaged the station's windows. The tube, however, continues operating as usual.

Related Topics

Injured Police Kiev

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

2 hours ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

4 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

4 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

6 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

7 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.