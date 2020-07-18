One Injured as Blast Breaks Out Near Subway Station in Kiev - Police

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) A blast broke out near a subway station in Kiev on Friday, leaving one individual injured, the National Police said.

According to the police, the explosion occurred at Peremohy Avenue near the entrance to the Shuliavska subway station. Police, investigative teams, bomb squads and dog handlers immediately arrived at the scene.

"At the scene, it was tentatively established that the blast occurred in a trash bin. As a result, one person was injured and hospitalized ... The identity of the victim is being established," the police reported.

The bomb squads have inspected the territory, but no suspect or dangerous items were found. The law enforcement agencies continue looking into the incident.

According to the subway authority, the blast damaged the station's windows. The tube, however, continues operating as usual.