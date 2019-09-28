UrduPoint.com
One Injured In Bomb Blast In Polling Center In Afghan City Of Kunduz

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:50 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) At least one person was injured on Saturday morning in an explosion that rocked a polling station in the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Kunduz is the capital city of Kunduz province, located some 150 miles from the capital of Kabul.

Polls opened in the country's presidential election earlier on Saturday amid fears of violence following threats by the Taliban. The group has repeatedly vowed to disrupt the election process.

