One Injured In Ecuador Quake, Buildings Damaged
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 07:14 PM
A shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake left at least one person injured, several buildings damaged and power knocked out in the Ecuadoran port city of Esmeraldas on Friday
Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake left at least one person injured, several buildings damaged and power knocked out in the Ecuadoran port city of Esmeraldas on Friday.
According to Ecuador's emergency response services, one person suffered head wounds in the shake, which was felt as far away as the capital Quito.
The authorities said three homes and a health center had been damaged, while the facade of a military building partially collapsed.
"It was very strong," ex-presidential candidate Yaku Perez told AFP from the scene.
"It felt like an eternity, but I guess it was less than a minute".
The US Geological Survey and local monitors said the quake struck at a depth of about 35 kilometers (22 miles) just before 7:00 am local time (1200 GMT).
Ecuadoran authorities said there was no tsunami risk from the quake.
Ecuador sits on one of the most geologically active zones on Earth, and the fault between the Nazca and South American plates runs along its coast.
