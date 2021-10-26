One Injured in Taliban Shooting at Kabul Airport Ticket Office

One person was injured on Tuesday when the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) opened fire at people lining up to buy air tickets to Iran at the Kabul airport, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) One person was injured on Tuesday when the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) opened fire at people lining up to buy air tickets to Iran at the Kabul airport, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"A man was injured. A Talib had his finger on the trigger when he dispersed the crowd, and they often have a cartridge in the chamber and the safety is off. Usually there is a stampede at the ticket offices, these ones sell tickets to Iran and help with obtaining an Iranian visa," an eyewitness told Sputnik, adding that the victim was taken to the hospital.

�The witness said that there was blood on the asphalt at the shooting site, and the armed Taliban were raiding it after the incident.

After the Taliban came to power, many Afghans tried to flee the country to go abroad. The Iranian embassy is one of the few diplomatic missions that continue to operate and issue visas. The Iranian airline Mahan Air arranges charter flights from Tehran to Kabul and back.