One Injured, One Missing Following Floods in Southwestern Crimea - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) One person was injured and another one is missing in southwestern Crimea, which has been battered by heavy rains and mudslides, Yevgeniy Kabanov, the Crimean deputy government head, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"One woman was injured; she is in hospital. Another one is missing. [Rescue teams] are searching for her," Kabanov said.

A storm warning is in place in Crimea on July 4 and 5. Rainfalls are expected in western, eastern, southern and central districts of the peninsula. The most severe situation in the Bakhchysarai district.