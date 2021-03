One militia member was killed and two others injured in the US airstrike in eastern Syria last week, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) One militia member was killed and two others injured in the US airstrike in eastern Syria last week, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We believe right now there was likely one militia member killed and two militia members wounded," Kirby said in a press briefing.

Kirby said it is unknown if the militia member killed is of Iranian origin.