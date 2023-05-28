One Iranian Border Guard Killed, Two Injured in Clash With Taliban - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) One Iranian border guard was killed and two more were injured in an armed clash with Taliban forces (under UN sanctions for terrorism) near the village of Sasouli in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

Taliban forces also suffered casualties as a result of the clash in Sasouli, but the extent is unclear, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the Iranian Border Police Command.

The deceased Iranian border guard, Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadi, served with the Zabol border regiment, the news agency said.

This was the second deadly clash on the Iranian-Afghan border's southern segment over the weekend. On Saturday, border guards on both sides clashed in the area between Iran's Sistan and Balouchestan province and Afghanistan's Nimruz, which resulted in one casualty for each of the sides.