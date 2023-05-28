UrduPoint.com

One Iranian Border Guard Killed, Two Injured In Clash With Taliban - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

One Iranian Border Guard Killed, Two Injured in Clash With Taliban - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) One Iranian border guard was killed and two more were injured in an armed clash with Taliban forces (under UN sanctions for terrorism) near the village of Sasouli in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

Taliban forces also suffered casualties as a result of the clash in Sasouli, but the extent is unclear, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the Iranian Border Police Command.

The deceased Iranian border guard, Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadi, served with the Zabol border regiment, the news agency said.

This was the second deadly clash on the Iranian-Afghan border's southern segment over the weekend. On Saturday, border guards on both sides clashed in the area between Iran's Sistan and Balouchestan province and Afghanistan's Nimruz, which resulted in one casualty for each of the sides.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Police United Nations Iran Zabol Border Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

31 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

1 hour ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

2 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

2 hours ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

2 hours ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.